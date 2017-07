GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown City Council will hold a meeting about bathrooms at East Bay Park.

A motion to approve a bid to build the bathrooms is on the table. We’re told the project could not cost more than $220,500.

Council could also talk about reimbursing the city for improvements to the electric system. The money would come from a bond.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.