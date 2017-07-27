1 man killed, 7 others hurt in ride malfunction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Fire officials say one man has been killed and seven others injured in a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair.

Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin says five of the injured are in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition at area hospitals.

Martin says the man who was killed was one several who were thrown from the Fire Ball ride Wednesday night.

Dramatic video captured by a bystander shows the ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air when it crashes into something and part of the ride flies off, throwing riders to the ground.

The fair did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The Ohio State Fair runs through August 6.