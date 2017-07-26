Wounded Congressman discharged from hospital

By Published:
Steve Scalise
FILE - In this May 17, 2017 file photo, House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise of La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scalise, critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month, has been discharged from a Washington hospital. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise – who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month – has been discharged from a Washington hospital.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the six-term Louisiana Republican was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is beginning “intensive inpatient rehabilitation.” It isn’t identifying the facility.

The hospital says in a statement that Scalise was in good spirits and looking forward to returning to work once he completes his rehabilitation.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a man opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has had several surgeries.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

