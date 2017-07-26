Transgender Air Force veteran resists Trump’s ‘fear mongering’

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Josie Thomas says she “defended her country first” while serving in the military and never faced any backlash from her Air Force unit.

Thomas, who began transitioning while in the military at Joint Base Charleston, traded in the male uniform for the iconic Dress Blues worn by women — the gender with which she now identifies.

“There really doesn’t need to be fear mongering because of gender. We’re all in this together,” said Thomas, who left the Air Force last October.

Veterans are weighing in across the country on President Donald Trump’s announcement that transgender individuals will be banned from serving in the military “in any capacity.” He said the country cannot be “burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

While Thomas is disappointed in Trump’s decision to block transgender people from serving in the military, she says, it isn’t surprising.

“It’s political rhetoric and the military doesn’t stand for that rhetoric,” she said. “It stands for completing the mission, getting the job done, the best and the brightest.”

Thomas started transitioning to a woman in 2014 during a deployment in Saudi Arabia. She was able to serve openly at the end of her career due to an Obama-era policy that allowed transgender people in the military.

While it was easy for her to transition with the support of her unit, not all in her position report the same experience or level of acceptance. She did, however, admit some higher rank officials took a while to come around because they didn’t quite comprehend her decision.

“With people not quite understanding or knowing what to do, it was honestly out of fear of not understanding,” she said.

Thomas is married, lives in South Carolina and now is raising one child. She said her premonition about her true gender identity began at the age of 5, prompting her to serve in what she refers to “a masculine career field.”