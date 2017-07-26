Thousands of counterfeit toys seized in Charleston

By Published:

U.S. Customs and Board Protection agents have seized more than $121,000 worth of counterfeit children’s toys at the Charleston seaport.

The cargo arrived in late June from China.  According to a news release, it was being sent to an importer based in North Carolina.

The shipment contained thousands of items bearing trademarks from companies like Apple and The Cartoon Network.

“Counterfeiting robs lawful rights holders of their unique ideas and the ability to make a profit from them,” said Robert Fencel, CBP Charleston Area Port Director.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency says unscrupulous companies have made billions of dollars from the sale of counterfeit and pirated goods.

