Reward offered to find whoever removed bald eagle nest in Crowfield Plantation

There is now a reward in place to help find whoever is responsible for destroying a protected bald eagle nest in Goose Creek.

John Carter discovered the destroyed nest. “On June 5th, I saw that there was logging activity going on so I went over there and I said, ‘hey guys did you know there’s an eagle nest in the tree right there? Are you planning on cutting that down? And they said, ‘yeah, we’re planning on cutting it down shortly.'”

A few days later, “I wanted to go show my wife the eagle nest and it was gone. It was spread all over the floor. That’s when I called channel 2 news, I immediately called the Department of Natural Resources and they came out and an investigation has been going on since then.”

Investigators are now offering a $1,000 reward to find whoever is responsible for the nest’s removal. (The) “special agent told me that they’re offering the initial $1000 reward but to make it super enticing we’re probably going to need more people to kick in.”

Kelly Karasek grew up in Crowfield. She says even years ago, bald eagles would nest in this area. “We would watch the eagles even back then it’s been a while.”

She read about Carter’s efforts to find whoever tore the nest down on Facebook. “I was kind of devastated when he had put the post on there about the nest being torn down… it’s heartbreaking.”

If you have any information on who is responsible, call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.



