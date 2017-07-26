Reported shooting under investigation in North Charleston

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are investigating a reported shooting.

According to dispatchers at the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center, North Charleston Police responded to Suffolk Street around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency workers transported one person to the hospital.

News 2 has reached out to the North Charleston Police Department for more information, but we have not heard back yet.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android .