First Day Festival coming up

By Published: Updated:

the much anticipated First Day Festival is right around the corner.

The day of family fun, hosted by the Charleston County School District, takes place Sunday, August 13th at Liberty Square in Downtown Charleston.

Along with free school supplies, there will be free admission into the South Carolina Aquarium and tours to Fort Sumter and with other fun activities.

It will only cost you $1 to park in the Aquarium or Gaillard parking garage.

News 2 will be there, so make sure to stop by a say hi!

For more information on the festival, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s