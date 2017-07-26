First Day Festival coming up

the much anticipated First Day Festival is right around the corner.

The day of family fun, hosted by the Charleston County School District, takes place Sunday, August 13th at Liberty Square in Downtown Charleston.

Along with free school supplies, there will be free admission into the South Carolina Aquarium and tours to Fort Sumter and with other fun activities.

It will only cost you $1 to park in the Aquarium or Gaillard parking garage.

News 2 will be there, so make sure to stop by a say hi!

For more information on the festival, click here.