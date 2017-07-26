2 Your Health: Protect your skin from the sun all day every day

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Most of us bring out the sunscreen when were headed to the pool, but what about a run to the store or on our way to work?

According to Melissa Piliang, M.D., of Cleveland Clinic, there are parts of our bodies that are regularly exposed to the sun during our everyday tasks and not protecting them can put our health at risk.

I think its important to put sunscreen on every day as part of your routine, said Dr. Piliang. The face, chest and back of the hands are places that you can get a lot of sun just running in and out of stores, to and from your car, to your mailbox; those kinds of situations.

Dr. Piliang said even if a person gets burned in just one small spot, it will still increase their risk of developing skin cancer in that spot, no matter how small.

Spray-on sunscreens are a quick and easy way to get the job done. There are even a variety of lotions and makeups that contain SPF to protect the skin.

Dr. Piliang also said its easy to overlook the fact that the top of our heads get a lot of sun exposure even just doing everyday things like walking from our cars to our destinations.

She said its good to have a hat handy on those especially sunny summer days.

For people who are worried about sun exposure on their head, a hat is very helpful, said Dr. Piliang. Actually a hat is very helpful for everyone because it protects the face, the head, and the top of the ears.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. and men, especially those with lighter skin, are more likely than anyone else to get skin cancer. Fortunately, most skin cancers can be prevented by protecting the skin from the sun.