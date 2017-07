GOOSE CREEK, S.C (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is hosting an informational meeting Wednesday, July 26th.

It will be hosted by the recruiting team. They are looking for applicants for the 2018 patrol class.

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the South Carolina Highway Patrol is encouraged to attend the meeting.

The meeting will begin at 6:00pm at 597 Old Mount Holly Road, Suite 304, Goose Creek, SC 29445.