Plans for new office space at Old City Jail to move forward

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It once housed soldiers during the Civil War. Some will tell you pirates were even brought into port at one time and locked up at the site.

That’s a brief overview of the history of Charleston’s Old Jail, a landmark, built in 1802.

It may soon serve a new purpose.

The team that invested in the Old Jail, Landmark Enterprises, will go before the City’s Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday to pitch a project to update the space and turn it into a place for people to work, while also preserving its history.

“Many of our most historic landmarks in Charleston aren’t being used today how they were initially meant to be used,” said Winslow Hastie, Chief Preservation Officer of the Historic Charleston Foundation. “We like the idea of office use but still having some public accessibility so that visitors and locals alike can visit the property and learn more about it’s history.”

Still, if you believe what they tell you on some of the city carriage rides, the jail is haunted. While passing by the building, one driver resighted to tourists: “There’s definitely spirits in there. I will argue up and down that there is something going on in there.”

But entrepreneurs involved in the renovation won’t let the ghosts get in the way of converting the cell blocks into modern office spaces.

The renovation will include upgrades to the structure, which now sits rather dilapidated. Ghost tours are expected to continue once it is renovated.