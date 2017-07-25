Mount Pleasant reveals results of Old Village drainage study: It confirms people’s complaints

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — A new study reveals what types of drainage issues are present in the Old Village area of Mount Pleasant.

People who live there have been complaining about the lack of drainage for years. The News 2 I-Team has been following the complaints and the meetings concerning the issues.

Tuesday, the Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee met to hear the results of a drainage study.

Engineers recommend putting in pipes underground along streets that currently don’t have pipes, and they also recommend updating older pipes. They also say that streetscaping could be an option in some areas to improve water flow.

The total cost right now is a little more than $25 million. Engineers also say the more time that passes, the price rises. 10 years from now, the cost increases to $31 million.

“The first things are: how are we going to finance this to get it fixed, how are we going to prioritize it, and in what ways can we do this in the least amount of inconvenience to our citizens,” said Public Services Committee Chair Will Haynie.

The committee will meet again on July 31 to discuss those details and possibly form a plan to present to full Town Council.