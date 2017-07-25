Groundbreaking ceremony for new Charleston County Library

By Published: Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT (WCBD)-  The Charleston County Public Library and government officials will break ground today on a new branch in Mount Pleasant.

This event marks the beginning of construction to the 40,000-square foot facility, which will be located inside the Carolina Park neighborhood in the northern area of Mount Pleasant.

Back in 2014, the community approved a referendum to build five new libraries and renovate or upgrade 13 others.

During the fall of 2015, community meetings were held in each region slated to receive a new library facility.

The groundbreaking starts at 10:00am at Carolina Park at the Intersection of Carolina Park boulevard and Park Avenue boulevard.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s