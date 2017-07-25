Groundbreaking ceremony for new Charleston County Library

MOUNT PLEASANT (WCBD)- The Charleston County Public Library and government officials will break ground today on a new branch in Mount Pleasant.

This event marks the beginning of construction to the 40,000-square foot facility, which will be located inside the Carolina Park neighborhood in the northern area of Mount Pleasant.

Back in 2014, the community approved a referendum to build five new libraries and renovate or upgrade 13 others.

During the fall of 2015, community meetings were held in each region slated to receive a new library facility.

The groundbreaking starts at 10:00am at Carolina Park at the Intersection of Carolina Park boulevard and Park Avenue boulevard.