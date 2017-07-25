Detention Deputy charged with domestic violence

Charleston County Detention Deputy Patrick Wiley, Jr. is free on $5,000 bond after being charged with domestic violence.

The 29-year-old officer was arrested at his Summerville home Monday night. According to an incident report, Wiley’s wife told Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies that he hit her during an argument.

The report states that the couple’s four children were at the home at the time of the incident. Deputies also spoke with a woman who claimed to have seen the couple arguing outside their home.

According to the incident report, Wiley’s wife claimed that her husband was having an affair and said the two were planning to get a divorce.