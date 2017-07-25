Coroner confirms missing Conway couple was found earlier in the month in Bucksville

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County coroner has confirmed that the two people located earlier in the month were in fact the missing couple from Conway.

Though warrants indicated the remains found on Brown Chapel Avenue on July 15 were that of Linda McAllister and William Clemons, coroner Darris Fowler officially released the victims’ identities July 24.

Horry County Police have arrested two people in connection to a missing couple from Conway.

Kenneth Wayne Carlisle and Jordan Marie Hodge, both of Aynor, were arrested July 14. Horry County Police have charged the two with murder, and Conway police have charged them with financial transaction card fraud.

The two people charged with the murder were the last ones to contact the victims, provided statements “which differed from fact” and had possession the victims’ banking information and were excessively using it, according to the arrest warrants from Horry County investigators.

Warrants from Conway police say Carlisle and Hodge used the victims’ debit card at Walmart and spent over $600 on July 4.

The murder arrest warrants for Carlisle and Hodge say police began looking for the missing couple on July 13.

“Through investigation by interviews, phone records, bank records and searches of the victims’ residence it was determined that the victims were deceased due to circumstances of peril,” the murder warrants state.

Remains of what officials believe to be a male and a female were located July 15 in Bucksville. The incident report for the body discovery said three people reported finding the bodies near a landing at the end of Browns Chapel Avenue.

The murder warrants indicate the bodies of a male and a female were located “within the areas of the last phone pings and the bodies are believed to be the victims where foul play resulted in their death.”

The victims’ truck was found saturated in blood, and the victims’ last phone ping was located near the home of the suspects on Pleasant Union Road in Aynor.

The missing couple is Linda McAllister and Williams Clemons. They were last seen around July 1. They lived on Dewberry Drive in Conway, off New Road, near Lake Busbee.

Dive teams from Horry County Fire Rescue were in the water in Bucksville Wednesday searching for evidence in reference to the murder.

According to Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson, crews were checking to see if any potential evidence had been disposed of in the river near where the bodies were found.

The Horry County Police Department and Conway Police Department are working cooperatively on this investigation.