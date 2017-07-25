Charleston County detention deputy arrested for domestic violence

CHARESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- On July 24,2017, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Charleston County Detention Deputy for Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

Deputies responded to the home of Detention Deputy, Patrick Wiley Jr. and his wife Ashley.

She told deputies, the couple had been arguing over him having an affair. She also told deputies the they were planning on getting a divorce and filing the paperwork.

Mrs. Wiley said she found text messages on Mr. Wiley’s phone and began questioning him, which led to the argument.

Mrs. Wiley told deputies she asked him not to leave their home. She said at some point he grabbed her by the neck and told her “he wished she would die.”

Deputies said Mrs. Wiley had a red mark on her neck.

Mrs. Wiley said when she begged him not to leave, Mr. Wiley began hitting her several times.

Deputies spoke with her a neighbor who had seen the couple outside arguing.

Deputies obtained statements from both Mr. and Mrs. Wiley.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond this morning at bond hearing.

Mr. Wiley has been with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since October 10, 2011. Currently, he is on administrative leave without pay.