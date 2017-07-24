S. Carolina attorney gets top trial lawyer group award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina legislator Marlon Kimpson has been honored with an award from the nation’s top trial lawyer group.

The Charleston Democrat on Saturday was set to receive the Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. Soaring Eagle Award from the American Association for Justice.

The ceremony took place during the group’s annual gathering in Boston.

The award is presented by the group’s minority caucus. According to Kimpson’s law firm, previous recipients include the late Judge Matthew J. Perry, Jr. and U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Charlie Rangel.