S. Carolina attorney gets top trial lawyer group award

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina legislator Marlon Kimpson has been honored with an award from the nation’s top trial lawyer group.

The Charleston Democrat on Saturday was set to receive the Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. Soaring Eagle Award from the American Association for Justice.

The ceremony took place during the group’s annual gathering in Boston.

The award is presented by the group’s minority caucus. According to Kimpson’s law firm, previous recipients include the late Judge Matthew J. Perry, Jr. and U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Charlie Rangel.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s