New Motions filed in the case of Michael Slager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- On Friday Solicitor Scarlett Wilson filed new motions to unseal transcripts of testimony in the case of former North Charleston Police Officer, Michael Slager.

This is from a pre-trial hearing held on October 21, 2016. Slager shot and killed Walter Scott following a traffic stop in April of 2015.

Slager’s attorney, Andy Savage also filed the same motion on June 30th, 2017.

In May, Slager pleaded guilty to violating Walter Scott’s civil rights.

He will be sentenced at a later date.