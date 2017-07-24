Mount Pleasant Waterworks: Your water is safe to drink

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – After customer concerns surfaced on social media regarding pesticides in drinking water, Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) voluntarily expedited tests of its water. A third-party certified laboratory located in South Bend, Indiana analyzed 10 water samples collected from residents and businesses. Included, were samples from homes of customers who contacted MPW indicating they received positive results for pesticides after using at home testing kits.

The ten samples were analyzed for over 200 analytes, including pesticides, herbicides and other organic compounds. The compound Naled was brought up as a concern at the July 10th community meeting. Naled was tested for as well. None was detected.

Results were provided to MPW today and verify what historical data has indicated, no pesticides or herbicides are in the water provided to Mount Pleasant residents.

“We, the 136 employees at MPW, are committed to providing the nearly 85,000 residents of Mount Pleasant with clean, safe, and reliable drinking water. Public health and safety is our top priority. We conducted this testing in response to our customer’s concerns. We want to assure them that there are no pesticides or herbicides in the water and the water provided by Mount Pleasant Waterworks is safe,” said General Manager Clay Duffie.

Click here for a link to the test results.