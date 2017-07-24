More than 150 gun arrests in North Charleston this year

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — North Charleston Police say they’ve made more than 150 gun arrests so far this year. That’s more than last year and the year before in the same time frame.

Most recently, police recovered two stolen guns Sunday evening and early this morning.

The guns were found during traffic stops.

In one of these stops, the gun was found in a backpack that a child was holding in the back seat of the car.

North Charleston Police put this and many other arrests up on its Facebook page in an effort to engage more with the community.

“When somebody is victimized by a gun or any kind of weapon, that impacts a victim’s family, as well as the suspects family, so I believe people are getting fed up by all the violence that is occurring around them,” said Assistant Police Chief Reggie Burgess.

Burgess says police are looking deeper into cases surrounding gun violence and other gun crimes.