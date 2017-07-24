Deputy strikes unrelated car during chase, killing driver

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has died after a sheriff’s deputy struck his car.

The Greenville News reports that the 22-year-old driver was killed Sunday night on S.C. 8. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Nikki Carson says deputies were pursuing a stolen car when the crash happened. The victim was not involved in the chase.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deputy’s car struck the victim’s car on the passenger’s side, pinning the man, who died of blunt-force trauma. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore says the victim was a student at Greenville Technical College. His identity hadn’t been released pending notification of family members.

Carson says the unidentified deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has been placed on administrative leave.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.