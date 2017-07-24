16-year-old charged with N. Charleston murder

Published:

North Charleston police detectives have charged a teenager with murder in connection to Thursday’s deadly shooting on Harvey Avenue.

The 16-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center ahead of a bond hearing.

Friday morning, police found the body of 17-year-old Knowledge Sumpter in a yard along Harvey Avenue.  The charleston County Corner’s Office later determined that Sumpter, who lived in Lincolnville, died from a gunshot wound.

Police were called to Harvey Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Thursday in reference to the shooting.

 

