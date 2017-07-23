Officials searching for Kidnapping and Armed Robbery suspects

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– Berkeley County officials are asking for your help locating a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Willie B. Crumpton Jr. is wanted for Armed Robbery and Kidnapping.

Deputies say they responded to a burglary in progress at a residence in the the 1700 block of Black Tom Road early Sunday morning.

It was reported there was possibly a hostage in the home and a weapon involved.

Reports say victims were in the home when a man came onto their porch asking for a fuel can. A short-while later a man, believed to be the same man, burst into the home with a firearm and tied the victims up. He was reportedly with another man.

The two men allegedly then went room to room in the home looking for valuables and any money. They say the men took belongings and fled the home.

Responding deputies allegedly intercepted the suspect vehicle but the vehicle failed to stop for deputies.

The suspects reportedly bailed on foot and were tracked by Berkeley County Sheriffs’s Office canines.

The suspects are still at large but BCSO says Crumpton has been identified as one of the men.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Willie B. Crumpton, Jr. is being asked to notify law enforcement immediately. Crumpton is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS. He is known to frequent the North Charleston & Lexington County areas. If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the BCSO at 843-719-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.” –BCSO