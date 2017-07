ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD)– Charleston County Deputies are on the scene of a fatal wreck near Adams Run.

According to CCSO the accident took place in the area of 8168 Old Jacksonboro.

Road is closed at this time.

Dispatch says crews responded to a call for a traffic accident with injuries. The call came in at 22:11.

Charleston County Rescue, Charleston County EMS, and St. Paul’s Fire Department are all assisting.

CCSO working a wreck with fatality in the area of 8168 Old Jacksonboro near Hwy 174. Road is closed to traffic at this time. — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) July 24, 2017