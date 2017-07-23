Missing man with Alzheimer’s

By Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for John Wallace Haddon. He was last seen in the area of Beechwood Drive and Ashley River Road on Saturday, July 22nd around 6:30 PM. Haddon is 62-years-old, six feet tall and approximately 160 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes. He was wearing khaki shorts and a green or coral shirt. Haddon is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. If you have any information about where he may be, contact the on duty CPD detective at (843) 743-7200.

