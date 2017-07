JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)– The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching the Stono River for a missing 11-year-old.

CCSO's Marine Patrol, Coast Guard and Rescue units are searching the Stono River near the Limehouse Bridge for a missing 11 year old. — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) July 24, 2017

The search is taking place near the Limehouse Bridge on the Stono River.

According to dispatch crews responded to a call of a possible drowning.

The call came in at 8:19 p.m.

According to CCSO, the Coast Guard is also assisting in the search.