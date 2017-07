SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Nine year old Cayson Hayes of Summerville is the newest World Champion in the Stock Division of the Soap Box Derby. More than 425 children from across the globe competed at the championship in Akron, Ohio. In the stock division, children ages 7-13 compete in cars built from kits, which assist the derby novice in providing a step-by-step assembly of basic cars. Congratulations Cayson!

