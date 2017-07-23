Highway Patrol Softball game benefits Special Olympics

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – For the fourth year in a row, the South Carolina Highway Patrol takes on the Georgia State Patrol in a friendly softball game. And it’s all for a good cause. The money raised from ticket sales benefit Special Olympics. For the last three years, South Carolina remained undefeated. So cheer them on again this year as they defend their winning streak!

The game is from 2 PM to 4 PM at Joe Riley Stadium. Tickets cost $7. And the tickets are good for the Riverdogs game against Lakewood following the softball game. Donations to the Special Olympics can be made at the game as well.

Be sure to look go News 2’s Chrissy Kohler who will sit in the dunk tank during the softball game. $5 will get you three chances to dunk Chrissy and the proceeds also go to Special Olympics.