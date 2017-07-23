Guns and drugs seized in three separate incidents in 24 hours in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)–

Incident #1:

According to North Charleston Police, members of the Special Assignment Team were patrolling the area of forest Hills shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, when they observed a black in color Chevrolet Impala travelling on Foxwood Dr. towards Dorchester Rd. Officers conducted a traffic stop.

Once officers made contact with the driver and the two passangers they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the glove compartment.

Officers also observed a torn open plastic bag along with loose green plant material consistent with marijuana on the drivers lapped. Upon exiting the vehicle, the driver discarded the empty bag on the ground.

The driver and occupants were the allegedly detained and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

Officers say they located a loaded .357 Ruger Blackhawk Revolver inside the center console.

When officers searched the cart the reportedly also located approximately 105 grams of Marijuana, 16.7 grams of Cocaine Base, 34 grams of Cocaine, 120 Xanax pills, and 10 MDMA pills.

The driver reportedly stated that the gun and all of the narcotics were his.

The driver, Dante Marquette Ray of Goose Creek is charged with Trafficking Cocaine Base, Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Schedule II Narcotic, PWID Marijuana, PWID MDMD, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime x 3.

He was also recently arrested by NCPD for Unlawful Carry, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Trafficking Heroin, and PWID Cocaine.

Incident #2:

According to police, offices responded to 2272 Bailey Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a male subject beating on the door armed with a handgun.

Upon arrival, officers detained the man.

They allegedly located a black Semi-automatic 9mm handgun loaded with twelve rounds in his waistband.

NCPD says, the suspect, Julius Washington III is a felon and is charged with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol and Unlawful Possession of a Pistol by a Felon in addition to Trespassing.

Police also say Washington was arrested on two weeks ago for an altercation at the same residence and was placed on trespass notice.

Incident #3:

Police say members of the Special Assignment Team were patrolling the Chicora Cherokee community shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday when they observed a white Chevrolet Malibu stopped in the oncoming traffic lane on Leland St between Spruill Ave and North Carolina Ave.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly accelerated onto the street once officers passed by the car. Officers then conducted a traffic stop.

Officers say they noticed the passengers messing with the passenger compartment and ordered them to stop reaching and to place their hands out the window.

All occupants allegedly complied. Police say one man was holding a bag of Marijuana in his left hand. He was ordered to drop it and he complied.

Officers searched the car and located one handgun in the rear driver’s seat map pocket, a second handgun in the rear passenger’s seat map pocket, and a third handgun under the front passenger’s seat.

According to NCPD, one handgun was a .22 LR caliber Walther P22 w/ attached laser sight and was reported stolen through Berkley County Sheriff’s Office. A second handgun was a 9mm Taurus 24/7 G2C with one round chambered and twelve more in the magazine. The third handgun was a .380 caliber Bersa Thunder 380 and was reported stolen through North Charleston Police Department. Suspects Cooper, Portee, and Walker each claimed ownership of the weapon found where they had individually been seated.

Three suspects were arrested. Malik Joseph Cooper of North Charleston was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Handgun. Daron Devonte Portee, of North Charleston is charged with Unlawful Carry of a Handgun and possession of a Stolen Firearm. Darrell Jerome Walker of North Charleston is charged with Unlawful Carry of a Handgun, Possession of a Stolen Firearm.