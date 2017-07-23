Beware Orangeburg County scam

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning against a scam that is has been going on using the Sheriff’s Office name. It has been targeting seniors with threats that a warrant has been issued for their arrest and if they pay $500, the warrant will disappear. The OCSO reminds people, no amount of money can erase a real warrant. The caller has been using the name “Davey Williams”, and calling from (803) 310-3988. If you receive a call from this number, call the Sheriff’s Office at (803) 534- 3550.

