North Charleston S.C. — This year four teams from the North Charleston area will be competing in the youth World Series tournament. At Westcott, the 12 U team will be making their first ever appearance in program history.

The twelve young men that are comprised of this team have had an amazing year up to this point. The All Stars recently won the State Title in Conway, after trailing late they were able to rally to a victory.

Westcott All Stars open tournament play August 5th in Alabama.