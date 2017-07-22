SCDOT provides claim information following Don Holt Bridge incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)–The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they are continuing to investigate the Don N. Holt Bridge incident.

The SCDOT continues to trace the series of events and actions taken leading to the unprecedented failure of the paint containment system on the Don Holt bridge this week. Once this review is complete, we will provide our full and complete analysis including timelines and any corrective actions that are being implemented.” –The South Carolina Department

“Every effort is being made to complete our review as thoroughly as possible. We again apologize for any inconvenience that this incident created and are committed to making the citizens who experienced damage whole,” Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin said Saturday.

SCDOT says they are working with a contractor to establish a claim process for drivers who experienced damage related to the incident.

To file a claim please contact Leonard Insurance Services via fax, email, or telephone as noted below with the following information:

Leonard Insurance Services

o Fax: 614-887-1862

o Email: michelle.myers@stateauto.com

o Phone: 614-917-4741