Child airlifted to MUSC after I-95 accident

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)– A child has been airlifted to the hospital after a single-car accident in Colleton County.

It happened just before 9:30 am Saturday morning near mile-marker 62 on Interstate 95 in Walterboro.

Fire officials say a Honda SUV traveling southbound lost control, went off the road, and ran into trees.

A CARE Flight took the 8-year-old patient to MUSC.

His grandmother and grandfather were also transported to Trident Medical Center. Officials say the other three passengers were okay.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.