AfricStyle Summer Fasion Show

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The AfricStyle Fashion Show is coming to North Charleston on Saturday, July 29th. It is running from 6-9 PM at the Pointe Event Center (4870 Piedmont Avenue). The fashion on the runway will have influences from African style. Attendees will be able to shop the looks and other items from vendors after the show. It will also be a cultural event with African music and dance performances. AfricStyle is working to raise funds for clothing and school supplies for children in Ghana. The goal is to purchase 1,000 school uniforms for these kids in 2017. They will also be accepting donations of gently used shoes and book bags for the cause. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

