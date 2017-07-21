The Iron Yard coding school closing in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A coding school started in the Upstate will close its doors after four years.

The Iron Yard, has over a dozen campuses nationwide, including one in downtown Charleston on Princess street.

Companies such as Blackbaud, Boomtown, and Boeing all partner with the company to train and employ graduates of the 12 week program.

The course teaches students to developed software and code skills that Iron Yard founders say were lacking when the began.

On Thursday, the school posted a blog announcing the closure saying quote “In considering the current environment, the board of The Iron Yard has made the difficult decision to cease operations at all campuses after teaching out remaining summer cohorts.”