SC Department of Transportation announces roads that will be repaired/replaced with new tax dollars

The SC Department of Transportation has announced a number of projects they plan to complete using money from the roads bill passed in the Statehouse. Several of those roads are here in the lowcountry, including Black Tom road near Moncks Corner.

When you turn off of highway 176, and onto Black Tom road, you get a real good look at the difference between a smooth road and one filled with cracks and potholes.

Ernest Smith has lived on Black Tom since 1968. “It was a nice quiet area but now it seems to be getting overcrowded.”

Smith has been farming for 58 years. He runs a small vegetable stand at his home on Black Tom. As more vehicles drive by, Black Tom Road’s pavement is getting much worse. “You have a lot of traffic going back-and-forth from 176 to 17-A, the road is getting in pretty bad shape.”

He is glad to see the DOT is going to replace Black Tom, because the current roads are costing people money. “It’s getting a little bad, sometimes you have a pothole when you didn’t know it and you have an expensive wheel on the car and it’ll blow the tire.”

Priscilla Fletcher is one of Ernest’s customers. “I live in the Del Webb community In Cane Bay and this is one of my shortcuts to go to Moncks Corner.”

She says while it’s shorter, it’s not smoother. “Now I come up here quite often to get vegetables from Ernest… Because he’s got the freshest and the best in this area.”

Fletcher says the newly paved road will help. “It definitely is needed.”

Ernest believes a smoother road will help him and his customers. “It’ll be a blessing. It’ll be a good help.”

The SCDOT press release has additional information about the plans. Many other roads will be repaired or replaced as well.

A copy of that press release is below.

PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced the awarding of contracts for a number of road resurfacing and rehabilitation projects in 27 counties that are enabled by the Roads Bill as well as increased funding provided by the General Assembly to the local County Transportation Committees (CTCs). This list of projects covers nearly 200 miles of paving projects in 27 counties in South Carolina. The projects are located all around the state and are valued at nearly $26.5 million, including nearly $14 million in SCDOT prioritized projects and approximately $13 million in CTC projects. The projects are part of SCDOTs increased resurfacing program and the local County Transportation Committee (CTC) programs that SCDOT manages in Aiken, Berkeley, Georgetown, and Oconee Counties. Additional road and bridge projects in these and other counties will be advancing to contract as we move forward in the year.



· Upstate Counties: Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens and Spartanburg Counties. Just over 80 miles on 62 highways in these counties will be resurfaced.



· Midland Counties: Aiken, Chester, Kershaw, Newberry, Saluda and York Counties. Just over 41 miles will be resurfaced on 39 roads.



· Pee Dee Counties: Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon and Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg Counties will see approximately 43 miles on 27 roads resurfaced.



· Low Country Counties; Berkeley and Charleston Counties are scheduled to have approximately 24 miles on 21 roads resurfaced.

Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said these contracts awarded have been enabled by increased road funding that the General Assembly provided directly to the CTCs and to DOT. “Without the passage of the Roads Bill and infusion of funding to the local CTCs, DOT would not have been able to proceed with advancing these projects to construction.”

Secretary Hall further noted that “SCDOT engineers were prepared to advance these projects to contract prior to the passage of the Roads Bill. Now that the General Assembly has taken decisive action on guaranteeing road funding to support our plan to rebuild our roads, we are committed to putting those dollars to work quickly and will continue to advance projects to contract in accordance with our plan. ”

SCDOT Deputy Secretary for Finance Brian Keys noted that the new revenues from the Roads Bill are expected to begin to accumulate over the next 45-60 days in the DOTs new Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund account and will align with the projected cash flow needs of these projects.

SCDOT Chairman Woody Willard said that the SCDOT Commission has approved a plan to commit $99 Million dollars of the estimated $149 Million of the first years’ increased revenue stream to resurfacing and the remaining $50 Million to the Rural Road Safety program. “The awarding of these contracts is the first step in launching our program to begin to turn around the poor condition of our road network,” said Willard.

A complete list of the roads that will be resurfaced in each of the 27 counties is available in this link:

http://www.scdot-transfer.org/SCDOTphotos/ResurfacingCountyList.pdf



