Mt. Pleasant water testing results released

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The testing of water samples taken from three neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant found no trace of pesticides.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control took samples last week after complaints of brain cancer cases in the Park West, Dunes West, and Rivertowne area in Mount Pleasant.

For a look at the results visit this website: http://www.scdhec.gov/Environment/WaterQuality/MtPleasantWaterworks/

Last week, environmentalist Erin Brockovich stepped in saying she will send a representative to look into the concerns in the three neighborhoods.