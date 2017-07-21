Man trapped under Don Holt Bridge netting Wednesday describes experience

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)– Robert Waters was one of several 911 callers Wednesday night alerting authorities at the disaster on the Don Holt bridge.

He was trapped in his Mercedes after the netting fell on top of his car. Cables were on either side preventing him from exiting.

“I was almost off the bridge and suddenly the tarp you could see billowing up and down and then just fell. Probably a total of 2 seconds from everything was okay to I was in my car trapped by cables and tarps,” said Waters.

His windshield had shattered.

“Then it was just quiet. No sound no cars. So then I called 911,” Waters said.

Now, Waters is without a car. South Carolina Department of Transportation says they will help Waters with the payment, but he has not heard from them again.

“Kind of devestated to have Wednesday night had a car that…I was happy with, and now I have no car, and I have to go buy a new car, and it’s going to cost a lot to get back to where I was,” said Waters.