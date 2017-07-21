Lost service dog found on Johns Island, more than 600 miles from home

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Service dog Shelby was missing for about three months. She started in Linden, Tennessee, traveled more than 600 miles, ending up on Johns Island trying to find her way home. The Charleston Animal Society says Shelby is certified to help her owner, former Army Ranger Brandon Dixon, with his PTSD. When Dixon went on vacation, the person dog-sitting let Shelby out without a leash and she ran off. Luckily, Shelby was microchipped. When she was brought in by animal control, the Charleston Animal Society was able to track down her family. Dixon’s girlfriend came to pick her up yesterday, and brought one of Dixon’s shirts so Shelby could know she was going home. Check out the video, here.

Charleston Animal Society Spokesperson, Kay Hyman, says, “They know scent, and it was like a trigger went off in her head and she was like, ‘That’s my daddy.’ And that was pretty cool. We see a lot of reunions here at the Charleston Animal Society, we’ve had them further away but the circumstances of this particular dog were pretty amazing.”

The Animal Society says this a perfect example of why microchipping your pets is so important, including keeping the contact information on the microchip up-to-date. They say if Shelby hadn’t been microchipped it’s likely she would never have found her way home.