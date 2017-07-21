Holbrook introduced as new C of C baseball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. – With more than 20 years of coaching experience recruiting and producing top-level talent, being a part of two national championship teams and making six trips to the College World Series and 17 NCAA Regional appearances, Chad Holbrook was introduced as head coach of the College of Charleston baseball program on Friday.

“We are excited to add Chad, Jenn, Reece and Cooper to the College of Charleston family,” College of Charleston Director of Athletics Matt Roberts said. “It is a tribute to the tremendous heritage and tradition created by our incredible baseball alumni that our program can attract a coach with the talent, experience and national reputation of Chad Holbrook. It’s a great day to be a Cougar.”

Holbrook, 46, previously served five seasons as head coach at the University of South Carolina, compiling a 200-106 overall record and .654 winning percentage. During his time at the helm of the baseball program, the Gamecocks made three NCAA Regional appearances, with two NCAA Super Regionals in 2013 and 2016.

“What an honor to be the head baseball coach at the College of Charleston,” Holbrook said. “It is a privilege to be associated with the College’s incredible tradition of excellence that I have admired for years. My family and I can’t wait to entrench ourselves in one of the most unique communities in the country. I am especially looking forward to meeting our players and the passionate alumni who make Charleston such a special place. Our goal is to create a championship program that excites both our student-athletes and fans alike. That journey starts today.”

Prior to joining the Gamecock program, Holbrook worked for 15 seasons on the North Carolina coaching staff. While at UNC, the Tar Heels made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, including four NCAA Super Regionals and three trips to the College World Series. The 2007 squad also captured an ACC Championship title, the first in Chapel Hill since 1990, when Holbrook was a freshman player.

“Chad Holbrook is a great addition to the College. I want to first thank our search committee for their hard work during this process. I greatly appreciate their insights and their recommendations,” said President Glenn F. McConnell. “Obviously, Coach Holbrook brings a wealth of experience and an incredible résumé of success. I know he will do big things on the diamond. However, what impressed me most about Coach Holbrook is his vision of modern-day student-athletes and how they are woven into the fabric of campus, academically and socially. Coach Holbrook’s emphasis on civic engagement and community service perfectly reflects our institution’s core values in producing graduates that will make a difference in the world. Plain and simple, Chad Holbrook will be a great fit on our campus – a premier coach for a premier program.”

Holbrook is the only active coach to have been to eight NCAA Super Regionals, made 6 CWS and 5 national championship appearances and won 2 national championships.

A 1994 graduate of the University of North Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, Holbrook is the son of Eddie Holbrook, former men’s basketball head coach at Gardner-Webb and Furman. He and his wife, Jennifer (née Hilliard), have two sons: Reece (15) and Cooper (13).

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT CHAD HOLBROOK

“Chad Holbrook will have a program at the College of Charleston that will give student-athletes a positive well-rounded experience. Those experiences will be supported by the values of integrity and fairness. The Holbrook Family will be a great addition to the city of Charleston and the College of Charleston.” – South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner

“First and foremost, I think it’s a natural choice all around. It makes so much sense on so many different levels, especially with Chad being a South Carolina native and being able to stay in the state. Ultimately, I’m most happy for the players. They’re getting a great guy that thrives on teaching, which is something that everyone benefits from.” – Vanderbilt Baseball Head Coach Tim Corbin

“The College of Charleston made an excellent hire in Chad Holbrook as Chad has the respect of the entire college baseball community and will do an excellent job at CofC. It’s always difficult to follow a legend and I don’t think Chad was ever really able to show his true ability as a coach at South Carolina. Even still, I found his teams to be extremely well coached and they played hard for Chad every time we played them. I have no doubt that Chad will embrace this new opportunity and have a program of which the community of Charleston will be very proud.” – LSU Baseball Head Coach Paul Mainieri

“I’m very excited for Chad to get this opportunity at the College of Charleston. He is a good friend and brings a great knowledge of the game, but will also help shape his players’ lives off the field. He will lead the Cougars‘ program in a way that makes the College of Charleston and Charleston community proud. It’s a great fit for Chad to stay home in the state of South Carolina and I wish him and his family well as he begins this next chapter of his career.” – Florida Baseball Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan

“I’ve known Chad Holbrook a long time since he was a kid, and when his dad, Eddie, was the head coach at Gardner-Webb. When I came back to North Carolina 14 years ago, I saw a young man who was very devoted to our baseball program at UNC and was an unbelievable recruiter. He had a tremendous rapport with our players and could recruit. He helped South Carolina win two national championships and will bring the same fire and work ethic to the College of Charleston. Not only is he a tremendous individual, but also has a tremendous feel for the game of baseball and tremendous rapport with student-athletes when he recruits them and after they play for him. Chad Holbrook is truly a great hire. The College of Charleston baseball program will remember this day for a very long time.” – North Carolina Men’s Basketball Head Coach Roy Williams

“First off, congratulations to Coach Holbrook. He is a great man who cares about his family, his team and his community. He is a leader that has influenced my life, not only as a ballplayer, but as a man.” – Boston Red Sox Centerfielder, Former South Carolina player and 2010 College World Series Most Outstanding Player Jackie Bradley Jr.

“Chad Holbrook will teach, coach and recruit players the right way. He made me feel welcome and comfortable the first time I ever met him. His players will have the same great experience playing for him as I did at North Carolina. Chad was the main reason my brother, Corey, chose South Carolina. My family has the upmost respect for him. We knew Corey would have the same experience that I did – be treated the right way and would grow, not only as a person, but also as a man. I know he will do great things for the College of Charleston.” – Seattle Mariners Third Baseman and Former UNC player Kyle Seager

CHAD HOLBROOK’S COACHING RÉSUMÉ

Assistant Coach – North Carolina (1994-2007)

Associate Head Coach – North Carolina (2007-08)

Associate Head Coach – South Carolina (2009-12)

Head Coach – South Carolina (2013-17)

Head Coach – College of Charleston (2017-present)

CHAD HOLBROOK’S YEAR-BY-YEAR HEAD COACHING RECORD

2013: 43-20 (NCAA Super Regional)

2014: 44-18 (NCAA Regional)

2015: 32-25

2016: 46-18 (NCAA Super Regional)

2017: 35-25

Total: 200-106 (.654)