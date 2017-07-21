Goose Creek police arrest robbery suspect

Goose Creek police arrested a Ladson woman in connection to an armed restaurant robbery.

Charlene Ceely, 33, is accused of holding up a Subway restaurant on College Park Road at knifepoint.

Police released a surveillance photo of a suspect in a hard hat and sunglasses. An employee told officers that the woman in the photo was armed with two folding style knives. The woman got away with money from the cash drawer.

Ceely was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She was taken to the Berkeley County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.