Fixing roads: South Carolina spends first gas tax money on repaving projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Department of Transportation commissioners have voted to give the first $26 million raised by the state’s increased gas tax to repaving projects in 27 counties.

Commissioners met for the first time Thursday since the Legislature overrode Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto and decided to raise the gas tax by two cents each year for the next six years.

There are plenty of other projects the DOT plans to take up with its additional revenue. The agency wants to spend $50 million improving rural road safety. South Carolina has recently ranked worst in the nation for the number of deaths on rural roads.

The DOT has longer term plans to add lanes to Interstate 85 north of Spartanburg, Interstate 26 near Columbia and Charleston and Interstate 20 west of Columbia.