Crews plan to remove bridge netting

Drivers can expect to see more work on the Don Holt Bridge this weekend following Wednesday’s tarp accident.

According to James Law with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, crews will begin removing the tarp and netting at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The work is expected to last multiple days.

One lane on the bridge will be closed in each direction during the operation. Law says engineers monitored the tarp all day Friday. A portion of it appeared to be drooping.

Law says the tarp has not sagged more than expected. Engineers will continue to monitor the situation around the clock.

On Wednesday, a portion of the tarp fell on a number of cars during the evening rush hour. No one was hurt. The bridge was shut down for nearly 17 hours as crews secured the tarp and removed the wreckage.