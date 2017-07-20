Walterboro shooting suspect surrenders

Published:

A man wanted for a July 12 shooting in Walterboro surrendered Thursday at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Kameen Hawkins, 36, was charted with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Hawkins is accused of shooting a man near the corner of Hickory and Enterprise streets.  Sheriff’s deputies found the victim lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the face.

Witnesses identified Hawkins as the suspect.  He is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center as he awaits a bond hearing.

 

