Search is on for Goose Creek armed robbery suspect

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — The Goose Creek Police Department is searching for the person who they say is responsible for an armed robbery.

According to Assistant Police Chief Major John Grainger, on Wednesday, July 19, at 7:03 p.m. officers responded to the Subway restaurant at 650 College Park Road in reference to an armed robbery.

The suspect was reported to have been a white female wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts, sunglasses, and a white construction hat who presented knives and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money following the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities released an image of the suspect from the surveillance system in the restaurant.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement Division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.