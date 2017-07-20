SCDOT, others work to open I-526 after netting falls on Don Holt Bridge

Related Coverage Netting on Don Holt Bridge falls, commuters trapped

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — After netting on top of the Don Holt Bridge fell and landed on vehicles below during the Wednesday evening commute, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has given News 2 an update on the status of the bridge.

Officials say crews, emergency personnel, and the contractor are continuing to work to clear debris from I-526 and the Don Holt bridge. We’re told while crews have made significant progress in removing the fallen tarp, other debris remains to be cleared before the roadway can be safely opened to vehicles.

“SCDOT apologizes for this inconvenience and continues to work on clearing I-526,” according to a statement.

At this time, motorists traveling for Mt. Pleasant towards West Ashley will be detoured from I-526 WB at Clements Ferry Road. Eastbound traffic on I-526 will be detoured on to I-26.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Drive Time Traffic