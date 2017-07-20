North Charleston street to be closed for one month for construction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County Transportation Development has started work on the Rivers Avenue at Ashley River Road Turn Lane Extension project.

The Median Crossing across Rivers Avenue at Dunlap Street will be temporarily closed starting Thursday, July 20.

We’re told the closure is expected last approximately one month.

The project will add approximately 900 feet in length to the two left turn lanes on northbound Rivers Avenue that turn on to Ashley Phosphate Road.

It also modifies the Rivers Avenue median crossing at Dunlap Street and constructs a new median crossing approximately 600 feet south of Dunlap.

The goal of the project is to help traffic flow by lengthening turn lanes on Rivers Avenue. Construction activities are expected to be completed this fall.