NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are searching for a person of interest following a shooting at a North Charleston Mall.

Authorities released an image of the person they are searching for. The shooting took place at Northwood’s Mall on June 9 at 5:26 p.m.

If you have any information, contact Det. S. Bernard or any on-duty Detective with the North Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.