Dog dies in Hanahan house fire; 2 firefighters transported to local hospital

By Published:

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire in Hanahan, Thursday morning.

Officials say the fire on Horned Grebe Court in Ids Glade subdivision at Tanner Plantation took place on July 19 at 11:50 a.m.

We’re told one person was in the home at the time of the incident.

Authorities say a neighbor called in the fire, went to the house knocked on the door and, told the person inside that the home was on fire.

Two birds and two snakes were saved. A dog died in the fire.

Two firefighters were transported to a local hospital. One was dehydrated and released. The other firefighter is expected to be released soon.

