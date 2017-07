Related Coverage City of North Charleston and DD2 approves Aquatics Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Aquatic Center shared by the City of North Charleston and Dorchester District Two will be built on Patriot Boulevard near Fort Dorchester High School.

Initial plans show a 50-meter competition pool with ten lanes that can be split in half for two events at the same time.

A second 25-meter pool is also planned along with one thousand seats.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says construction is expected to begin by January 1.